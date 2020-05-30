Davis, Emily J Stewart 1917-2020

LAS VEGAS, Nev. Emily Josephine or Jo (Stewart) Davis, born Dec 30 1917 in Atchison County, Kansas, died May 24 2020 in Las Vegas, where she had lived for nearly 40 years.
Josephine spent her early years in St Joseph, and mostly Doniphan County, Kansas. She moved to Leavenworth, Kansas with her sister Wilma about 1935.
She talked about singing in the clubs in Leavenworth and how much she enjoyed that.
She married Oarn Davis on Oct. 24 1942. They lived in San Francisco, California; Phoenix, Arizona and finally in Las Vegas Nevada. He passed away Dec. 4, 1992 in Las Vegas
Josephine was preceded in death by: her parents, Elmer and Artie (Clendenen) Stewart; sisters, Wilma Eldridge, Mary Ellen Stewart, Mable Cline-Ellis, Virginia Geoffroy; and brothers, Ellsworth Franklin Stewart, Eugene Jack Stewart, Douglas Stewart, Elmer Bud Stewart, Harold Stewart, Luther Stewart, Merle Stewart and Rollie Stewart; eight nieces and nephews.
She is survived by: one brother, Virgil Stewart of Atchison, Kansas; and twenty-three nieces and nephews.
Josephine was cremated, no memorial service is planned As published in the Atchison Globe.
