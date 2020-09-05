Davis, Edwin L. 1930-2020

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Edwin L. Davis, 90, of Nortonville, Kansas, died on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at St. Josephs Catholic Church, Nortonville, with Fr. Lazar Carasala as Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Josephs Cemetery, Nortonville.
A parish rosary will be recited at 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at the St. Josephs Church, Nortonville, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Josephs Church, Jefferson County Hospice or for Masses and may be sent in care of the OTrimble Funeral Chapel, Nortonville, who is handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com
Ed was born on July 6, 1930, in Nortonville, the son of Carroll and Alma (Maris) Davis. He graduated from Nortonville High School in 1948.
He worked as a farmer from 1952-1982, for Drimmel Electric from 1970-75, drove a school bus from 1975-1982, worked as a milk hauler for Mid-Am Dairy from 1982-1992, for Nortonville Farm Supply from 1995-1999. Ed served on the Nortonville City Council for two terms (8-years).
He was a member of the St. Josephs Catholic Church. He loved playing cards, telling stories, enjoyed driving everywhere and anywhere and spending time with his grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
He was married to LaVern Weishaar on October 14, 1952. She survives of the home. Additional survivors include: two sons, Ronald D. (Helen) Davis, Nashville, Tennessee, and Duane A. Davis, Sanford, Florida; two daughters, Patricia (Alan) Barnes, and Lynn (Jim) Lux, both of Nortonville; a sister, Gladys Neuhaus, Topeka, Kansas; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
His parents, a daughter, Janet Lee Davis, and a brother, Alfred Davis, preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.