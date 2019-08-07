Davenport, Michael V. 1946-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Michael V. Mick Davenport, 72, Atchison, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at his residence with his family at his side.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.
Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, Aug. 7th from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
The body will be cremated following services with burial at a later date in Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Maur Hill-Mount Academy School or Heartland Hospice or Trinity Lutheran Church Altar Guild and may be left in care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Mick was born October 27, 1946 in Atchison, the son of Herbert and Ruth (VanWey) Davenport.
He attended St. Josephs Elementary School, graduating from Maur Hill Prep School. He then attended and graduated from Highland Community Junior College, Highland, Kansas and then Missouri Western College in St. Joseph, where he received a bachelors degree in education.
Mick served his student teaching in St. Joseph. Following graduation he taught at Pleasant Ridge High School in Easton, Kansas, then at the Troy High School in Troy, Kansas until his retirement.
He and Janet Wilson were married and later divorced. He then united in marriage with Donna J. Cowan on April 1, 2010 in Atchison.
Mick played basketball during high school, continuing into his adulthood he also played softball. He also served as an umpire, referee and coach in basketball, softball and volleyball in Atchison and surrounding areas. In his free time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and mushroom hunting.
Mick enlisted in the United States Navy, serving in Vietnam on the USS Ranger CVA-61 from March 15, 1968 until his honorable discharge on October 8, 1969.
Survivors include: his wife, Donna Davenport, Atchison; a brother, Tim (Theresa) Davenport, Atchison; a sister-in-law, Pamela Davenport, Lancaster, Kansas; a stepdaughter, Tiffany (Nathan) Evans, Sandy, Utah; three step grandchildren, Jackson, Samuel, and Elleanor; numerous nieces and nephews; special friend, Stevie Wilson, Atchison.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Tony Davenport; two sisters, Bonnie Murray and Bobbie Dickson. As published in the Atchison Globe.
