Davenport Hansen, Jodean 1953-2021

LAFAYETTE, La. Jodean Davenport Hansen, age 68, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Lafayette.
Jodean Marie Davenport was born on Sept. 15, 1953, in Victoria, Texas, to the late William and Opal Davenport.
She was a resident of Lafayette, Louisiana. She loved spending time with the kids and grandkids, as well as reading books and working in the yard.
She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Jodean will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Jodean was survived by: her loving husband of 34 years, Ernest A. Hansen; her children: Tony W. Davenport of Horton, Kansas, William Brian Boulmay of Mounds, Oklahoma, Charles A. Hansen of Starrett, Alabama and Samantha Jo Gibson of Vidor, Texas; her grandchildren: Abigail R. Boulmay, Kaylin Davenport, Hunter W. Ryder, Daniel J. (DJ) Gibson and Logan A. Gibson; her great-grandchildren, Riley D. Royer; her sisters, Bonnie S. Sigmon of Floresville Texas and Charleen M. Dean, Atchison; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, William H. Davenport Sr. and Opal Davenport; her sister, Ruth Atwell; and her brothers, William H. Davenport Jr., and David Davenport.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Cypress Funeral Home & Crematory, 206 West Lafayette St., Maurice, LA. 70555, (337) 740-3123, is in charge of Cremation arrangements.
www.cypressfunerals.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.