Sarah R. Daum, 73, Atchison, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Gran Villas Nursing Center.
Sarah was born March 3, 1947, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Ralph and Christine Pickeral Collier Goodwin.
She graduated from Atchison High School in 1965, and then attended and graduated from Missouri Western College, Johnson County Community College and Northwest Missouri State University.
She and John Daum were united in marriage on April 12, 1986, in Camdenton, Missouri. Mr. Daum preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2014.
Sarah was employed for 34 years with the Atchison Hospital as a nurse aide in the emergency department, obstetrics, and on third, fourth and fifth floors of the old Atchison Hospital.
Sarah was always known for her pleasant smile and laughter.
She loved attending Atchison Project Concern and visiting with her many friends.
Survivors include: a son, Jason (Brandi) Hundley, Atchison; daughters: Michelle Williams, Clinton, Missouri; Jennifer Hundley-Vandeloo, St. Joseph; Kristen (Callie) Daum, Hering, Kansas; step-daughters: Deborah (Jeff) Munsterman, Leavenworth, Kansas, Barbara Zeltner, Atchison, Sarah (David) Conway, Leavenworth; 24 grandchildren; several great and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three step-children; and two great grandchildren, Blaine Clary and Travis Clary.
Private Family memorial services were Oct. 1, 2020, at Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Interment followed at Oak Hill Cemetery. As published in the Atchison Globe.
