Daniel, Bruce D. 1946-2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Bruce Douglas Doug Daniel, 76, Colorado Springs, Colorado, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at his home.
Doug was born Sept. 1, 1946, in Columbia, South Carolina, son of Geneva and Glenn Daniel. In 1956 he moved to Kansas with his brother, Mike, and sister, Virginia. He was raised by his grandparents, Quincy and Ethel Fowler, after his mothers death.
Doug graduated from Atchison High School in 1964 and graduated in 1968 from Benedictine College. He worked for NCR and DPIX for 37 years in Colorado Springs.
Doug served in the Army from 1966 to 1968 then went back to the Army in 1975 to 1979 with the B1/12 Infantry.
He moved to Colorado Springs in 1975 and married Sharon Fields in June 2, 1979. She survives of the home.
Other survivors: a son, Kevin Fields and wife Kathy; daughter, Sheli (Fields) and Alberto; also raised a grandson, Tanner Wellgorm; has nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Virginia Garrett; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Quincy and Ethel Fowler; and brother, Glenn Michael Daniel.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Valley Hi Golf Course, in Colorado Springs. As published in the Atchison Globe.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.