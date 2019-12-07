Dame, Ona L. 1931-2019

ATCHISON, Kan. Ona L. Dame, 88, of Atchison, died on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at the Atchison Senior Village.
Ona was born on Jan. 25, 1931, in Atchison, the daughter of Jesse and Grace (Hurst) Gilliland.
She graduated from Atchison High School in 1949.
Ona worked as a teacher for the Oak Grove School, Doniphan County, Kansas, from 1948 to 1951. She later worked in the cafeteria for the USD #409, from 1981 to 1996.
She was a member of the Faith Bible Fellowship and the Atchison Area Retired School Personnel.
Ona enjoyed reading, cross-stitch, quilting, and baking pies for her family and grandchildren.
She was married to Raymond E. Dame, on Sept. 22, 1950, at Carol Baptist Church.
Mr. Dame preceded her in death on July 17, 2003.
Survivors include: three sons: Dennis R. Dame, James E. Dame and Daryl M. Dame, all of Atchison; a daughter, Sherry A. Baker, Kansas City, Missouri; two brothers, Tom Gilliland, Atchison, and Richard Gilliland, Leavenworth, Kansas; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Her parents; a brother, Jack Gilliland; two sisters, Bonnie Middleton and Una Willis; and one great-grandchild, also preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Stephen Lucas officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Faith Bible Fellowship Church, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Remembrances and condolences may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
