HIGHLAND, Kan. James E. Dame, 66, Highland, Kansas died Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at his residence.
Jim was born Jan. 26, 1955, in Atchison, the son of Raymond E. and Ona L. Gilliland Dame.
He attended schools in Atchison, graduating from Atchison High School in 1973.
Jim was involved with construction his entire life and in 2017, founded the Northeast Kansas Builders, LLC as owner and operator until his death.
He and Carla S. Lutz were united in marriage on Oct. 20, 2012, in Atchison.
Jim was a member of the Catholic faith.
Jim served in the United States Marine Corps from 1973 until his honorable discharge, in 1979.
Survivors include: his wife, Carla of the couples home in Highland; children: Casi Adamson (Nick), Ryan Dame, Nathan Dame (Ashley), Nick Dame; stepchildren: J.C. Felts (Allysa), Rebecca Felts Ernzen (Adrian): grandchildren: Mitchell Adamson, Ella Adamson; step grandchildren: Peytan Felts, Jaycee Felts, Mia Ernzen and Alex Ernzen; one sister, Sherry Dame Baker (Stuart); two brothers, Dennis Ray Dame (Gayle) and Daryl Dame (Cathleen).
A visitation was Dec. 1, 2021, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Parish and may be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
