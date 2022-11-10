BENDENA, Kan. John Edward Daily (Johnny), 95, peacefully passed away on Nov. 4, 2022, at home near Bendena.
He was born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Feb. 28, 1927, to John Francis and Barbara Margaret (Schuchmann) Daily.
He graduated from Wentzville High School and married Alberta House on Sept. 19, 1969, at St. Patrick Church, Wentzville, Missouri.
Johnny worked on his parents dairy farm, then operated Daily Building Co. for many years. He taught many nephews, stepsons and grandchildren the building trade. He was a faithful friend, and was very generous with employees and relatives who needed help.
Johnny, a World War II Veteran, belonged to the American Legion and VFW in Wentzville, Missouri.
Johnny was a loving, devoted grandpa to his many grandchildren. He told them cowboy stories, listened to baseball games with them on the radio, read them the funny papers and made them laugh.
In 2008, Johnny and Alberta moved to Bendena, where he took daily walks, raised vegetables, and read many books and newspapers. He had a great and funny disposition and frequently said something witty, to make you laugh. Johnny had a great voice and occasionally would burst into song. He spent countless hours sitting with Alberta on his front porch and spent time on the porch the day before he passed.
John was preceded in death by: his wife, Alberta (Aug. 24, 2022); his parents; and siblings: Mary Ann Dolson, Thomas Daily, Raymond Daily, Robert Daily, Harry Daily, Lillian Pearce; and stepchildren, Jess House and Ev Orf.
Johnny is survived by: his only living sibling, Sister Rose Daily, SSND; stepchildren: Janie (David) Bennett, Ron (Marilyn) Birkenmeier, Char Cox, Grace (Jess) House, Mike (Ev) Orf, Deborah (Thom) Buttner and Linda (Bob Miller) House; 20 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will be forever grateful to Johnnys caregivers, Debbie Pennell and Carrie Stepp. They helped him know he was never alone.
Funeral Mass for Johnny will be at 11a.m. Jan. 7, 2023, at St. Patrick Church in Wentzville, followed by a parish luncheon.
Inurnment will be at Alderson Cemetery, Atchison County, Kansas.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
Donations for funeral expenses can be sent to J. Bennett, 504 Eminence Rd, Bendena, KS 66008. As published in the Atchison Globe.
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
