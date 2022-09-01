BENDENA, Kan. Alberta Charlotte Daily, 95, passed away Aug. 24, 2022, at home in Bendena.
Alberta was born in St. Louis on Feb. 1, 1927, to Albert Roman Birkenmeier and Mayda Evelyn (Thurman) Birkenmeier.
She attended Notre Dame High School and earned her GED in her 40s.
Alberta is survived by: her husband, John Edward Daily, of the home; children: Janie (David) Bennett, Bendena; Char Cox, Raymore, Missouri; Deborah (Thom) Buttner, Jacksonville, Florida; Linda House and Bob Miller, Lenexa, Kansas; son-in-law Mike Orf, Greenwood, Missouri; daughter-in-law, Grace House, San Diego, California; Ron (Marilyn) Birkenmeier, Lake St. Louis; and a sister, MaryLou Zimmerman, Aguanga, California, as well as her beloved caregivers, Debbie Pennell and Carrie Stepp. Alberta was delighted to have 20 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
Alberta was preceded in death by: son, Jess House; daughter, Evelyn Orf; granddaughter, Dina; great-grandson, Derrick; great-great-grandson, Zero; and siblings: Albert Birkenmeier, Jr., Robert Birkenmeier, Louise Niehaus, Barbara Collins, Dorothy Kahmke and Evelyn Rozycki.
At 82, Alberta moved from Wentzville, Missouri, to Bendena, to a lovely home in the country with John. She enjoyed growing flowers, reading, movies, using Facebook and email, and being with Johnny and her family. She will be remembered for her kind and gentle ways, her witty, cute sense of humor, her positive outlook on life, her sweet smile and easy laughter, delicious cooking and most importantly, the all-encompassing love she gave to her husband and family.
Alberta was beloved by all who knew her and will forever be missed and held closely within our hearts.
Funeral Mass: 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, St. Benedicts Church, 1000 N. 2nd St., Atchison, KS.
Celebration of Life and buffet (Dutch treat), Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, Paoluccis Resturant, 113 S. 3rd Street, Atchison, KS.
Inurnment at Alderson Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions go toward funeral expenses.
Send to Meierhoffer Funeral Home and Crematory, 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
