Cutting, Carol S. 1946-2021

Carol Sue Cutting, 74, of Atchison, formerly of Manhattan, Kansas, passed away on Aug. 30, 2021, at her home.
She was born in Topeka, Kansas on Sept. 7, 1946, the daughter of Eugene and Virginia (Voelker) Schell.
Carol was a 1964 graduate of Hayden High School in Topeka.
Carol received her Registered Nursing degree from St. Margarets Hospital Nursing School and she and her husband, Dennis, owned and operated the Manhattan Medical Supply in Manhattan from 1978 until their retirement, in 2014.
She grew up in Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, was a member of the Seven Dolors Catholic Church while in Manhattan and most recently attended St. Benedict Catholic Church in Atchison.
Carol enjoyed traveling, reading, quilting, skiing, cooking, baking, entertaining and especially spoiling her grandchildren.
She also enjoyed doing volunteer work at the Atchison Hospital Auxiliary and spending time with her loft ladies in Atchison.
Carol married Dennis J. Cutting at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Topeka, on Aug. 19, 1967. He predeceased her on Oct. 28, 2018.
She is survived by: a daughter, Leslie Marit Werring and husband, Andrew of Atchison; twins sons, David Elias Cutting and wife, Patricia of Wichita, Kansas and Daniel Eugene Cutting and wife, Tiffany of Manhattan; four grandchildren: Carlyn DeBolt, Lillian Werring, Ethan Cutting and Johnathan Cutting; and one brother, Philip Schell and his wife, Susan of Lantana, Texas; and several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins, who were very close to her.
Carol will lie in state at the Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, 800 SW 6th Ave, Topeka, KS 66603, where a Rosary will be prayed at 6:30 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Sept. 4th, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1001 N. 2nd Street, Atchison, Kansas.
Interment will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Topeka.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Maur Hill Mount Academy Endowment, St. Benedict Catholic School Endowment, or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Endowment, and sent in care of Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, Kansas 66603.
Online condolences and fond memories may be left at www.brennanmathenafh.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.