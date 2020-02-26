Cummins, Daniel T. 1952-2020

CUMMINGS, Kan. Daniel Timothy Cummins, 67, of Cummings, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home.
Daniel was born Oct. 15, 1952, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Bernard and Edna (Dimmitt) Cummins.
He graduated from Atchison County Community High School.
Daniel enjoyed fishing, playing pool and golf.
Daniel married Shirley Wilcox, on Oct. 12, 1974; she survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: a son, Daniel and Jami Cummins II, Cummings; a daughter, Jennifer and Donnie Long, Potter, Kansas; his mother, Edna Warnock, Lawrence, Kansas; a brother, Patrick and Mary Lou Cummins, Atchison; two sisters, Tamara and Callie Cummins, Lawrence; 11 grandchildren: Allan, Noah, Mackenzie, Triston, Joey, Trenton, Jaden, Caleb, Hannah, Kayleigh and Mattie; and great-grandson, Jacob.
He was preceded in death by: his father; and a son, Jacob Cummins.
Per Daniels wishes, no services will be held.
A private family burial of cremated remains will be at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to Childrens Mercy Hospital, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, who is handling the arrangements.
Words of comfort for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
