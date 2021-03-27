OTTAWA, Kan. Carol Howard Crumb, age 93, of Ottawa, passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
Cremation is planned with graveside services to be held later at Powhattan Cemetery, Brown County, Kansas.
Carol was born September 5, 1927, at Powhattan, Kansas, the son of Roy B. and Lela M. (Hinkle) Crumb.
He graduated grade school and Powhattan High School with the class of 1945.
Carol served in the United States Navy during World War II from Sept. 1945 to Aug. 1946 attaining the rank of Seaman First Class.
Carol married his high school sweetheart Doris Wenger Feb. 22, 1947, in Powhattan. They were happily married 65 years and had four children, Gary, Sheril, Carolyn and Vicki.
Carol farmed and worked at Brockoff Feed Yard until appointed rural mail carrier at Powhattan. He was transferred to Hiawatha where he continued as mail carrier for 38 years before retiring. Carol then worked as school custodian in Summit, Colorado for seven years and was caretaker at Salt Works Ranch at Fairplay, Colorado during the same time for five years. He had a 14-acre irrigation farm at Rocky Ford, Colorado for 10 years. In 2005, Carol moved to Ottawa
Carol was a life member of Powhattan American Legion, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, NRA Whittington Center, and was a Mason for over 70 years.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; wife, Doris Crumb; and daughter, Vickie Crumb.
Survivors include: his children, Carolyn Bailey (John Kossuth) of Ottawa, Gary Crumb (Nancy) of Emporia, Kansas, and Sheril Crumb (Carl King) of Clarkridge, Arkansas; nine grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Hope House c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 235 S. Hickory, Ottawa, Kansas 66067.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Carols Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
