Crouch, Michelle E. 19602020

Michelle E. Crouch
19602020
ATCHISON, Kan. Michelle Elaine Crouch, age 59, of Atchison, passed away March 8, 2020.
Michelle was born on July 9, 1960, in Atchison, the daughter of Philip Brian Barnett and Claudena Kay (Glascock) Barnett.
She attended Atchison public schools and graduated from Atchison High School, in 1978.
Michelle and Jimmy Crouch, were united in marriage on Oct. 6, 1983, in Atchison.
She was formerly employed with Dr. Rider, as a medical assistant.
She enjoyed crocheting, fishing and could bake the best apple pie. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and her dog.
Survivors include: her husband, Jimmy Crouch, of the home, in Atchison; two daughters, Elizabeth Nichole (Robert) Vessar, Holton, Kansas, and Lindsey Marie Crouch, Atchison; a son, Joshua David Crouch, Atchison; her mother, Claudena Kay Barnett; two brothers, Philip Brian (Jenise) Barnett, Topeka, Kansas, and Jason D. (Lori) Barnett, Rushville, Missouri; five grandchildren; an uncle; and several aunts.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Michelle will be cremated following the service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Michelle Crouch Memorial Fund, to assist with expenses, and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
