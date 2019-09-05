WESTON, Mo. Jessie Pee Wee Crockett, 70, formerly of Weston, Missouri passed away Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the Providence Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
Pee Wee was born Nov. 23, 1948 in St. Joseph, to J.R. and Barbara Lee (Berry) Crockett. Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Arrangements By: Rollins Funeral Home, Platte City, Missouri. 816.858.2129.
www.vaughnfuneralhomes.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
