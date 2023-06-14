Cowley, Pearl N. 1926-2023

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Pearl Nadine Cowley, 96, of Nortonville, Kansas, died Saturday, June 10, 2023.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023, at the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church, Nortonville, with Dr. Rick L. Wright officiating.
Burial will follow at the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Effingham, Kansas.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m., at the church.
Memorials are suggested to the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church or the Atchison County 4-H Scholarship Fund and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton and OTrimble Funeral Home which has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Pearl was born Aug. 30, 1926, one mile south of Nortonville, to William and Irene Pearl (Stockwell) Locklin. At the age of 16, she was baptized by her brother-in-law, Willis Schnelle. She graduated from Nortonville High School in 1944. After High School Pearl worked in Topeka in the office of John Morrell Meat Packing Plant for about four years. She then worked for Blish Mize in Atchison for 37 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member of the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church.
She married Don Cowley, on Aug. 1, 1948, at the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church. They shared 71 years of marriage before Dons death on Jan. 14, 2020. Around 1980, she and Don started working on antique cars. She enjoyed farming with Don, milking cows, making ice cream rolls, gardening and raising Boston Terriers.
Survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and all of her siblings, Catherine Ellerman, June Ellerman, Eva Schnelle, Edith Page and John Locklin. As published in the Atchison Globe.
