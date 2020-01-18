Cowley, Donald M. 1925-2020

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Donald Milton Cowley, 94, of Nortonville, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Atchison Medicalodge.
Don was born on Dec. 1, 1925, in Nortonville, the son of John Robert and Lois Laura (Leighton) Cowley.
He was proud of his family heritage and especially his lineage with the Isle of Man.
He attended the Clingon Grade School and Atchison County Community High School.
He worked his entire life as a farmer, and was born, raised and still lived on the place he was born.
He was a member and former deacon of the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church; he enjoyed collecting antiques, working on old hit and miss gas engines, old cars, tractors, he enjoyed boston terriers, raising cattle and hogs, and in his younger years sheep in 4-H.
He was a member of 4-H until he was 21 years old and was one of the first recipients of the set of silverware given by Blair Milling for the Outstanding 4-H member. Don had driven the Friend of 4-H in the Atchison County Fair for 17 years. He served on the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Association for over 65 years.
Don was married to Pearl N. Locklin, on Aug. 1, 1948, at the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church, they have been married for 71 years.
She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: a special nephew, Jack Jarratt, Kansas City, Kansas; numerous other nieces and nephews.
His parents; a brother, Robert Cowley; and a sister, Eileen Jarratt, preceded him in death.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church, with Rev. Jim Cormode officiating.
Burial will follow in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Effingham, Kansas.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Atchison County 4-H Scholarship Fund or the Nortonville Pleasant Grove Christian Church, and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton & OTrimble Funeral Homes, who are handling the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.