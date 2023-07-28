NORTONVILLE, Kan. Richard Rick Glenn Courter, 76, of Nortonville, Kansas, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at his home.
Rick was born Jan. 9,1947, at Valley Falls, the son of Dale Richard and Mary Ella Gillum Courter. Rick worked at Atchison Casting as an underframe assembler, welder and as a supervisor, retiring in 2004 after 37 years of service. He was a 50 year member of Nortonville Masonic Lodge #266. He also served one year in the Kansas National Guard
He was married to Vickie Sue Sprague, on Feb. 18, 1967 in Topeka, She survives at the home.
Survivors include one son, Trevor Courter, Nortonville; two daughters, Shelia (Jimmy) Eagle, Effingham, Kansas, Erica (Gorden) Wilbur, Nortonville; two sisters, Sherri Jeffers, Oskaloosa, Mary Ann Hansen, Valley Falls; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Daryl L. Courter; and a brother-in-law, Jeff Jeffers.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m., Monday, July 31, 2023 at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa.
Burial at Spring Grove Cemetery, Boyle Community.
Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service on Monday at the Funeral Home.
Memorials suggested to the organization of donors choice in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066.
