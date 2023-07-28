NORTONVILLE, Kan. Richard Rick Glenn Courter, 76, of Nortonville, Kansas, died Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at his home.

Rick was born Jan. 9,1947, at Valley Falls, the son of Dale Richard and Mary Ella Gillum Courter. Rick worked at Atchison Casting as an underframe assembler, welder and as a supervisor, retiring in 2004 after 37 years of service. He was a 50 year member of Nortonville Masonic Lodge #266. He also served one year in the Kansas National Guard

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Courter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.