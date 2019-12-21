Coupe, Mary R. 19302019

Mary Rita Coupe
19302019
ATCHISON, Kan. Mary Rita Coupe, 89, Atchison, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Atchison Medicalodge Nursing Center.
Rita was born at home, in Rulo, Nebraska, on Jan. 6, 1930, the youngest daughter of James M. Coupe Sr. and Loretto C. (Sullivan) Coupe.
After the Coupe family moved to Atchison in 1935, Rita attended local Catholic elementary schools. She graduated in 1947, from Mount St. Scholastica Academy and received her bachelor of arts degree cum laude, in 1951 from Mount St. Scholastica College (now Benedictine College).
A professional secretary, Rita worked briefly at the former Snowden-Mize Drug Company and then for nearly 16 years at the former Commerce Acceptance Company.
In 1968, she began commuting for 20 years to Kansas City, Missouri, for various secretarial positions at Trans World Airlines, retiring in Aug. 1988.
After retirement, Rita volunteered for several years at Mount St. Scholastica Academy, the Atchison Public Library, and the monastic library of Mount St. Scholastica.
She was a member of St. Benedict Parish, where at various time she served as a cantor and a commentator; she also volunteered at the Atchison County Historical Society; Friends of the Atchison Library; charter member of the World War II Memorial Society; AARP; and Kappa Gamma Pi.
A former active golfer, she was an avid reader and crossword puzzle solver.
She was proud of her Irish heritage and especially loved her faith, family and friends.
She is preceded in death by: her parents; two brothers, James M. Coupe Jr. and John J. Coupe; and a sister, Patricia A. Coupe.
Rita is survived by: a sister-in-law, Isabelle C. Coupe; and 14 nieces and nephews, and their families.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at St. Benedict Church.
Parish Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Friday, with visitation to follow until 10:30 a.m., at the church.
Interment will be in St. Anns Cemetery, Effingham, Kansas.
Memorial contribution are suggested to: St. Benedict Parish, St. Anns Cemetery or Maur Hill-Mt. Academy, and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.