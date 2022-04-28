Coppinger, Billy R. 1954-2022

Billy (Bill) Rodell Coppinger, 67, passed away April 22, 2022, at home with his family by his side.
Bill was born Sept. 10, 1954, the only child of George Lolly and Wilma (Conner) Coppinger.
In 1972, Bill graduated from Jefferson County North High School. He then traveled around the south, working with multiple construction companies on various projects.
On June 3, 1978, his greatest adventure began when he married Sheryl Domann at Corpus Christi Church, Mooney Creek.
Bill worked in the construction trade all his life. He and Sheryl owned and operated B.R. Coppinger Construction, LTD for 40 years building homes and developing subdivisions in Leavenworth, Platte, and Douglas counties. Together they built a thriving business, teaching their children the trade along the way.
Bill enjoyed traveling, especially with his kids and grandkids. He also enjoyed warmer weather and an occasional happy hour with his best friends. Bill had a boisterous personality with a gentle soul and was welcoming to even a stranger. He will be remembered for his inappropriate jokes, mischievous stories, Billisms, sh*t eating grin and wild laugh, but more than anything, his I love you winks.
Bill will be greatly missed by: his wife, Sheryl; six children, Aubrey Malsbury (James), Jacob Coppinger (Chelsey), Chelsey Heston (Jeremy); and ten adored grandchildren: Trinity, Cambrey and Presley Malsbury, Avery, Baelyn and Rixton Coppinger, and Knox, Saige, Finn and Vail Heston; along with his Domann siblings; and nieces and nephews. He leaves behind enough love and laughter to last them all a lifetime.
Bill was welcomed home by his loving mother (2005) and his father (1968), who he had missed since the age of thirteen.
Bill will lie in state for viewing at the Barnett Family Funeral Home from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, April 29, in Oskaloosa, Kansas .
In Bill fashion, a celebration of his life will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Coppinger farm, followed by dinner and stories with friends and family.
In honor of Bills courageous fight, donations can be made to the Multiple Myeloma Society, Find a Cure or Hope Lodge of Kansas City in the care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066.
barnettfamilyfh.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.