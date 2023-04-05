Contreras, Linda K. 1948-2023

Linda was born Oct. 19, 1948, in Atchison, the daughter of Benjamin and Belva (Webb) Kovar. She graduated from Atchison High School in 1966. She married Charles Contreras Jr on Nov. 11, 1967. The service was officiated by Fr. Leo Ortman and Rev. Harold Roberts at St. Josephs Catholic Church, Atchison. Linda worked as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell, and later worked in home health care. Linda volunteered for many organizations such as the PTA, The American Cancer Society, The Relay for Life, Theatre Atchison and as member and director of the choir at St. Josephs Church for 20 years to name a few. She enjoyed doing crafts, playing games and being a grandma and great grandma. She grew up in the First Christian Church and later converted to Catholicism.
Linda is survived by her husband Charlie, of the home. She is also survived by her two sons, Jonathan (Traci) Contreras, Atchison and Christopher Contreras, Atchison; her niece, Carrie Kovar of Washington D.C.; three grandchildren, Jaysha (Jake) Portenier, Platte City, Missouri, Derrick Contreras, Houston, Texas, and Dylon Leblue, Parkville Missouri; and four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Abel, Zav and TJ.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Gary Kovar. As published in the Atchison Globe.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Gary Kovar. As published in the Atchison Globe.
