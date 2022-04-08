CAMERON, Mo. Ruth M. Conner, 80, Cameron, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at St. Lukes Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ruth was born Feb. 1, 1942, in Braley, Missouri, the daughter of Leslie Raymond and Minnie Reynolds Mallory.
She attended school in Plattsburg, Missouri.
She and John T. McGarry were united in marriage in 1962 and to this union, four children were born. She and John later divorced. Ruth then married Robert Lee Conner on March 25, 1980, in St. Joseph, Missouri. To this union, a son was born. Mr. Conner preceded her in death in Feb. 2001.
Ruth was a homemaker and enjoyed word searches and spending time with her family.
Survivors include: a daughter, Ronda Sue (Chuck) Crossland, Atchison,; four sons: Ronald McGarry, Willow Springs, Missouri, Tom (Joni) McGarry, Alma, Missouri, John (Stephanie) McGarry, St. Joseph, Shannon (Alice Yeonsil) Conner, Arroyo Grande, California; a sister, Alice Mattox, Cameron; a brother, Stanley Mallory, Gower, Missouri; five grandchildren and one on the way. She was also loved by her seven step-children and their families.
She was preceded in death by three sisters: Lucy Mallory, Louise Smith, Elizabeth Wattenburger and four brothers: Leslie Mallory, Don Mallory, George Mallory and John Mallory.
Ruth will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Interment and celebration of life services for family and friends will be at a later date at the Perrin Cemetery, Perrin, Missouri.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison, has been entrusted with the final arrangements. As published in the Atchison Globe.
