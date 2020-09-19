Cole, Gerald V. 1930-2020

OFALLON, Mo. Gerald V. Cole of OFallon, Missouri, passed away peacefully at home, April 26, 2020.
Jerry (as he preferred) was born Aug. 22, 1930, to Vernon and Ella Cole on the family farm in Lancaster, Kansas, but grew up in Atchison.
After enlisting and serving in the USAF, upon retiring he helped his parents in their grocery/market in Atchison before joining TWA (now American Airlines) from which he retired in 1995.
He was laid to rest with full military honors on Aug. 21, 2020, at Jefferson Barracks National Memorial Cemetery, St. Louis, Missouri.
He was united in mariage to Elaine (nee Schwarz) on Jan. 13, 1995, in St. Charles, Missouri. She survives of the home.
Additional survivors include a son, Mark (Deborah) Cole, Chandler, Arizona; two stepdaughters, Jennifer (Scott) Lucash, Jessica (Terry) Good; four loving grandchildren, Rachael, Ryan, Joshua, and Alexandra.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and former spouse, Celine (nee Seeger) Cole. As published in the Atchison Globe.
