Coke, William E. 1936-2022

JOHNSTON, Iowa William (Bill) Eugene Coke, of Johnston, passed away on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Ever the Boy Scout, he was always prepared, and he had a long and productive life. He was 85.
Bill was born on June 17, 1936, in Atchison, to James Artemas Coke and Hallie Marie Faulkner.
After graduating from Atchison High School in 1954, Bill joined the United States Navy serving as an electricians mate aboard the USS Rochester (CA-124) a heavy cruiser. During his deployment, he sailed to Hawaii, China and Japan. He was honorably discharged after which; he also served in the Kansas National Guard.
Following his military service, Bill was employed as a meat cutter for Safeway Stores and it was there that he met the love of his life, Doris Scott. Bill and Doris were married on Feb. 22, 1969. They made their home in the Kansas City area for almost 50 years. Together, they enjoyed traveling both before and after their retirements and made multiple trips in both the United States and abroad. Bill and Doris were both avid Kansas City Royals fans.
Bill had several hobbies: growing banana trees in his backyard, cars and his life-long fascination with trains. When not taking care of his banana trees, he was detailing one of his three personal vehicles or working with his large model railroad setup in the rec room of their home in Independence, Missouri.
Also a great lover of pets, Bill had a long list of cats, dogs and fish during his lifetime.
In 2020, Bill moved from Independence, Missouri, to Brio of Johnston, an assisted living facility in Johnston, Iowa, where he could be closer to family. He became an immediate favorite of the staff and residents, who will both remember and miss him for his kind and friendly demeanor.
Bill was preceded in death by: his parents, James and Hallie of Atchison; his wife, Doris of Independence; his brother Carl of Atchison; his sister, Rose (Ron) Bahr of Atchison; and his nephew, David (Kara) Bahr of Johnston, Iowa.
He is survived by: his niece, Martha (Dennis) Ver Mulm of Urbandale, Iowa; his niece, Janine (Larry) Hebner of Zimmerman, Minnesota; his niece, Beth (Pete) Harker of Clarion, Iowa; his nephew, Dennis (Trish) Bahr of Auburn, Kansas; and a long list of great-nieces and greatnephews, scattered across the country.
Funeral services will be held on June 25, 2022, at the Ewing Funeral Home in Clarion, Iowa with interment to follow when he will be laid to rest next to his wife Doris in the Clarion Evergreen Cemetery.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in his name may do so by sending it to Brio of Johnston, 6901 Peckham St, Johnston, IA 50131. As published in the Atchison Globe.
