MERIDAN, Kan. Darrel Wayne Coffman, age 46, of Meridan, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Darrel was born Jan. 16, 1975, in Hiawatha, Kansas, the son of Thomas and Katherine (Gilbert) Coffman.
He graduated from Horton High School and attended Emporia State College.
He has always been employed in the painting industry. He was previously a store manager and account manager and was currently working as a job site manager for Graystone Painting.
He enjoyed playing guitar and played in various bands. He enjoyed yardwork and keeping a nice lawn, visiting Colorado, and spending time with his babies and family.
He was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan.
Darrel is survived by: his wife of eight years, Jamie Stahoski; and their four children: Aubree, Avery, Ava and Thomas James T.J.; his parents, Tom and Katherine Coffman; a sister, Tami (Lenny) Zvonik and three nieces, Alli, Reese and Mattea.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Graveside services were Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at Horton Cemetery.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with funeral care. Memorials are suggested to Darrels family and may be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
