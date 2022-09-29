Coffman, Cheryl 1948-2022

TOPEKA, Kan. Cheryl Wood Coffman, 74, of Topeka, Kansas, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at the Wathena, Kansas, Healthcare and Rehab. Cheryl was born on Feb. 9, 1948, in Sabetha, Kansas, the daughter of Harold and Adeline Valindo Wood. Cheryl graduated from ACCHS in Effingham, Kansas, in 1966. After graduation she worked for Ft. Leavenworth, HUD, Forbes Field and the Kansas National Guard.

She was a loving wife and protective mother and hardworking grandmother. Cheryl enjoyed her family very much, going to Hawaii with her husband Ron and going to the casino. In her younger years she loved driving fast, hanging out with friends in Atchison and Valley Falls.

