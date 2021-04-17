Marvin Leroy Bud Coffey, Jr., age 83, of Atchison, Kansas, passed away April 8, 2021, at his home.
A visitation with the family will be Wednesday, April 14, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. A procession will leave the funeral home at 2 p.m. to Oak Hill Cemetery for graveside services. The family requests masks be worn during the services. Memorial contributions are suggested to Shriners Hospital for Children and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom care has been entrusted.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Bud was born on July 29, 1937, in Atchison, the only child of Marvin Leroy Coffey, Sr. and Lucille (Forgy) Coffey. He attended schools in Atchison and graduated from Atchison High School.
He served in the National Guard in the early 1960s.
He and Ruth Madison were united in marriage on August 27, 1979, in Atchison. Ruth preceded him in death on Dec. 28, 2017.
Bud purchased NAPA Auto Parts and he owned and operated the store with his wife for over 40 years. He truly loved his store and the customers that he served. He retired in 2003.
He was a member of Abdallah Shriners Northeast Nineties and participated in numerous parades; he also was a member of Atchison Masonic Lodge. His cabin at the Lake of the Ozarks was his happy place where he spent his free time fishing. He enjoyed race car driving and working on his train sets. He was a regular at the McDonalds Coffee club.
Survivors include two daughters, Janet (Gary) Kottman, Weston, Missouri, Susan (Mark) Falk, Atchison; three stepchildren, Willard W. (Chris) Smith, Pittsfield, Maryland, Kenneth L. (Earline Southard) Smith, Atchison, Dee A. (Steve) Mansker, Tonganoxie, Kansas; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Ruth Coffey, daughter, Denise Bottorff and two grandsons, John Mansker and Kyle Falk. As published in the Atchison Globe.
