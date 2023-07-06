Clemens, Gerald R. 1949-2023

DAVENPORT, Iowa Memorial services to celebrate the life of Gerald R. Jerry Clemens, 73, of Davenport, will be held at 10 a.m., on Friday, July 7, 2023, at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.
Inurnment will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island, Nebraska.
Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Clemens passed away, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus, Rochester, Minnesota, following a brief illness.
Gerald Raymond Clemens was born Nov. 6, 1949, in Atchison, a son of Oscar and Lorene (Kane) Clemens. In his youth, he enjoyed playing baseball and basketball and had the nickname Rabbit. He also enjoyed playing pranks on his siblings and friends. While attending vocational school, he worked in the cafeteria at Mt. St. Scholastica all girls school, and that is where he met Susan Bribriesco. They were united in marriage on June 27, 1970, at Our Lady of Lourdes, Bettendorf. Six weeks later he was drafted into the Army and served one tour in Vietnam.
Jerrys career was as an offset press man and he worked for several area businesses over the years before retiring in 2013. He currently worked part-time at the W. Locust Hy-Vee, in Davenport where he was also a regular customer.
He enjoyed many hobbies including cooking, mushroom hunting, gardening, watching Jeopardy, bird watching, and shooting pool. Jerry liked to have a cold one while watching western movies and shows and listening to classic country music in his man cave garage. In earlier years he played on slow-pitch softball, bowling, and free throw leagues, once shooting 50/50 free throws. He also taught his son and grandsons how to bowl. He liked NASCAR and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, and Kansas Jayhawks. Jerry was outgoing and would strike up a conversation with anyone, anywhere.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Sue; children, Jennifer Clemens, San Antonio, Texas, Robin Clemens, Davenport, Sarah (Eric) Varcho, Salt Lake City, Utah, Stan (Jenny Simon) Clemens, Bettendorf; grandchildren, Zachary Clemens, Devon Terrell, Carlos Terrell, Sofia Terrell, Samantha Clemens, and one on the way; great- grandchildren, Donovan Terrell, Nevaeh Terrell; siblings, Ron (Heidi) Clemens, Roseville, California, Joe (Peg Hargrove) Clemens, Lansing, Kansas, Judy (Ned) Ballinger, Sue Durkin, Carol (Jeff) Smith all of Atchison; brothers and sisters-in-law, Benita Reyes, Tomas Bribriesco (Christine Leonard), John (Angie) Bribriesco, Mary (Jim) Connelly, Katie Bribriesco, Kathy (Joe) Laird, Carrie (Mike) Coyle; and a host of loving extended family.
Jerry was the greatest son, brother, husband, dad, papa, uncle, friend, neighbor, and co-worker around. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy; parents; brother John, and brothers-in-law Ron Bribriesco and Bob Durkin.
Memorials may be made to Empower House (Iowas only brain injury clubhouse), St. Anthonys McAnthonys Window, or Humane Society of Scott County.
The family would also like to acknowledge each and every member of the care team in the critical care unit of the Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Marys Campus. We know Jerry got the best care in the world. We cannot thank you enough.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
