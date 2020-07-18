HURON, Ks. Paula A. Clem, 76, Huron, Kansas, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at her residence surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be Friday, July 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Seth Montgomery officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Lancaster United Methodist Church Youth Group, Atchison AA or the American Cancer Society. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Paula was born November 8, 1943, in Leaksville, North Carolina, the daughter of Carl and Norma (Slimmer) Chatman. She attended school in Eden, North Carolina, before moving to Kansas and graduating from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham, Kansas. She furthered her education earning an Associates Degree from Highland Community College.
She and James Clem were united in marriage on June 6, 1961, in Atchison, Kansas. Mr. Clem preceded her in death on June 17, 2008.
Paula was employed with NEK-CAP Head Start for thirty-three years as a Home Based Teacher and a Family Support Worker until her retirement in 2008.
Paula was a very active member of the Lancaster United Methodist Church. She was very active in her community and served as the Huron City Clerk for thirty-five years.
She loved working in her yard and in her garden, spending quality time with her grandchildren and loved caring for others as a foster parent for 23 years.
Survivors include: two sons, James Corky (Kim) Clem, Jr., Huron, John (Katherine) Clem, Huron; a daughter, Rebecca Beckie Stirton, Huron; a brother, Carl Bud Chatman, Jr., Atchison, Kansas; 11 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant daughter, Annette Clem; a sister, Jane Torrez; and two brothers, Roger Chatman and Daniel Chatman. As published in the Atchison Globe.
