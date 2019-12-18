Evelyn J. Clayter-Roper
ATCHISON, Kan. Evelyn Jane Clayter-Roper, 97, Atchison, died Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Twin Oaks Nursing Facility, in Lansing, Kansas.
Evelyn was born April 14, 1922, in Atchison, the daughter of Ewing and Bertha Miller Bratton.
She attended Lincoln Elementary School, graduating from Atchison High School in 1940. She then attended Emporia State College, Emporia, Kansas.
She and Marvin Clayter Sr., were united in marriage on Aug. 1, 1940, in Atchison.
Mr. Clayter preceded her in death, on June 29, 1978.
She then was united in marriage to Willie Roper Sr., on July 6, 1986, in Atchison.
Mr. Roper preceded her in death, on Feb. 24, 1999.
Evelyn was employed with Sunflower Ordinance, and Mount St. Scholastica and then with Maur Hill Prep School, in the custodial department for 32 years, retiring in 1984.
She was a member of Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church, where she served as a missionary, stewardess, trustee and sang in the church choir. She was also a member of the Christian Women United and Club Riviera. Evelyn volunteered for Mount St. Scholastica and the Citizens for Community Action Scholarship program.
Survivors include: five sons: Marvin Clayter Jr., Leavenworth, Kansas, Roy Clayter, Leavenworth, Jerry Clayter, Lutz, Florida, Jess Roper, Kansas City, Kansas, and Rev. Bill Roper, Grandview, Missouri; a foster son, Gary Reynolds, Minneapolis, Minnesota; and a foster daughter, Peggy Reynolds, Minneapolis; a brother, Arthur Bratton, Atchison; a sister, Naomi Hutchinson, Leavenworth; 21 grandchildren; 14 step-grandchildren; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her husbands; sons: Frank Kenneth Clayter, Rev. Willie Roper and Richard A. Clayter; stepdaughter, Mary Russell; three brothers: Frank, Donald and Paul Bratton; three sisters: Florence Gillum, Dorothy Bratton and Neola Bratton; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marjorie (Walter) Jones; and a grandson, Richard Clayter.
Funeral services: noon Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Shiloh Baptist Church.
Visitation with the family will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church.
Interment will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, following services on Saturday.
The Arensberg-Pruett has been entrusted with the final arrangements. As published in the Atchison Globe.
