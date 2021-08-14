Claxton, Robert 1950-2021

WINCHESTER, Kan. Robert David Claxton, 71, Winchester, died Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas.
He was born Jan. 8, 1950, in Gardner, Kansas, the son of Robert Lelon Bob and Velma Mae Noel Claxton.
He was a 1968 graduate of Winchester High School.
David worked as an assembly line worker for General Motors Company, Fairfax plant in Kansas City, retiring in 2006, after 32 years of service.
He was currently serving as a custodian for Jefferson County North School U.S.D.# 339, since 2013.
He was an avid car enthusiast, buying, restoring, and selling cars and trucks. David was a member and Trustee of Oskaloosa United Methodist Church.
He married Oreta Reta Jean Petersen on Nov. 3, 1968 at Winchester. She survives at the home.
He is also survived by: one daughter, Amy (Mike) Banks, Holton, Kansas; two sons, Cory (Laura) Claxton, Oskaloosa, Kansas, Caleb Claxton, Winchester; four sisters: Shirley (John) Robertson, Winchester, Vicki (Joe) Conroy, Topeka, Kansas, Sherri (Jim) Turner, Lawrence, Kansas, Nieci (Mike) Glasker, Winchester; six grandchildren; and five great-grandsons.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; a grandson, Drake Banks; and a brother, Dennis Claxton.
Funeral Service will be 10 a.m.Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa.
Burial will follow at Winchester-Wise Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Funeral Home.
Memorials suggested to Oskaloosa United Methodist Church or to Danny Petersen Memorial Scholarship fund, in care of the Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066.
barnettfamilyfh.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
