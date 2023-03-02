Jean Clark, 86, Atchison, Kansas, died Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, at Amberwell Atchison.
Memorial Service will be Monday, March 13, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. in the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation with family will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Humane Society and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Jean was born Feb. 22, 1936, in Tina, Missouri, the daughter of Benjamin and Hazel C. (Grieve) Schuster. She attended Hamilton Public Schools in Hamilton, Missouri.
Jean and Charles Clark were married April 8, 1966, in St. Joseph, Missouri. Mr. Clark preceded her in death on Oct. 4, 1997.
In 1975, they moved to Atchison. Upon moving to Atchison, she became employed at Atchison Hospital as a housekeeper. She served in that role until her retirement. Following her retirement, she elected to rejoin to the workforce and spent the next 5+ years at Wal-Mart.
Jean was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Jean had a passion for animals especially cats. Over the years she had several cats that were loved like members of the family. Jean enjoyed music and at a young age she had a girl band in which she sang and played the guitar. She was also skilled in playing the organ. Jean was an avid Chiefs fan and enjoyed watching them play every Sunday.
Survivors include her daughter, Debbie Townsley, of Atchison; granddaughter, Penny Kidwell, of Killeen, Texas; great- grandson, Caleb Kidwell of Killeen; granddaughter, April Lloyd (Larry) of Basehor, Kansas; stepson, Wesley (Christina) Clark of Atchison.
She was preceded in death by her husband; three brothers, Edwin Schuster, Richard Schuster, Sterling Schuster; and two sisters, Dollie Taylor and Reve Beavers. As published in the Atchison Globe.
