Claflin, William

William Claflin
ATCHISON, Kan. William Bill E. Claflin passed away peacefully, on Sept. 26, 2019, surrounded by family.
Bill married the love of his life, Martha Claflin, in 1948.
Bills full life included playing football, and graduating from Ottawa University, teaching science and math for many years, attending Atchison United Methodist Church and volunteering his time.
Full obituary can be viewed at Cremation Center of Kansas Citys website.
www.cremationcenterkc.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
