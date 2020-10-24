Church, Arvelee 1935-2020

HIGHLAND, Kan. Arvelee Church, 84, of Highland, formerly of Baltimore, Maryland, and Lewisburg, West Virginia, died on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at the Mosiac Life Center, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Arvelee was born on Nov. 8, 1935, in Renick, West Virginia, the daughter of John and Sarah E. (Scott) Brown.
She worked for Martin-Marietta Aerospace, Baltimore, Maryland, soldering electronic circuit boards for the space program. She worked her way up to the Soldering instructor and supervisor.
She was a member of the Southern Baptist faith and enjoyed gardening, working on cars, cooking, playing shuffleboard, battleship, and aggravation board games and electronics.
She was married to Joseph W. Conard on Dec. 8, 1955; they were later divorced.
She was married to Charles S. Church on May 22, 1965; they were later divorced.
Survivors include: two sons, Joseph C. Conard, Horton, Kansas and Rex A. (Jackie) Conard, Dixon, Missouri; two daughters, Beverly ( Rick) Bilderback, Atchison, and Pamela D. Church, Fleetwood, North Carolina; two brothers, Ralph (Beulah) Brown, Essex, Maryland and Charles (Connie) Brown, La Grande, Oregon; a sister, Helen Thomas, Winston Salem, North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great- grandson.
Her parents; four brothers; three sisters; and one grandson preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with Rev. Keith Conard officiating.
Burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens, Atchison.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Remembrances and condolences may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
