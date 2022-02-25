Charles Albert Charlie Christian, age 81, of Atchison, died Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Stormont Vail in Topeka, Kansas.
Charlie was born on Nov. 19, 1940, in Atchison, the son of Joseph Christian and Kathryn (Chapman) Christian.
He graduated from Atchison High School in 1959.
He and Mary Theresa Wohletz were united in marriage on Dec. 22, 1972, at Carol Baptist Church in Atchison.
Charlie began his employment at Pillsbury Foundry, worked at Dodge Dart in Kansas City until beginning at WeMac in Atchison, where he was employed for 26 years in numerous positions. He retired from WeMac in 2003.
Charlie raised cattle for over 45 years at his home.
He enjoyed watching his grandchildren play numerous sports, watching the NFL, especially the Chiefs, and watching KU lose basketball games. He played the lottery as much as possible and most of his Saturday mornings consisted of cattle sales at the Atchison Auction Barn.
He is survived by: his wife of 49 years, Mary Christian; two daughters, Lela Ann Itsy Anderson, Heather Sundblom and husband, Chris; two sisters, Bertha McKinney (Terry), Opal Jamvold (LeRoy); four grandchildren: John Carl Anderson, Kathryn Green, Charlsey Green, Kenny Sundblom; and one great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Anderson.
He was predeceased by his parents and a son-in-law, Mike Anderson.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 4, 2022, at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Joseph Hansen officiating.
Visitation with the family will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, until time of the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison Recreation Commission or Carol Baptist Church and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom cremation care has been entrusted. As published in the Atchison Globe.
