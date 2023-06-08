Christensen, Richard D. 1936-2023

HENDERSON, Nev. Richard Dee Dick Christensen, 86, of Atchison, passed away, peacefully on June 1, 2023, in Henderson, Nevada.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison, with burial following at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Lansing, Kansas.

