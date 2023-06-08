Christensen, Richard D. 1936-2023

Dick was born Sept. 24, 1936, in Tescott, Kansas. He was the son of Frank and Ruth (Horting) Christensen. He joined the United States Army and served most of his time in Germany. Dick was then employed by the United State Postal Service. He became a steward for the Postal Union during his 40-year tenure as a Rural Letter Carrier. During this time, he also used his skills as a carpenter doing sheetrock and ceiling texture in many homes in the Atchison area.
After retirement, Dick pursued many hobbies including learning how to play the guitar. That led him to join a small band called the Back Porch Band. He enjoyed crafting homemade beer and wine which he shared with many as well as the love of gardening. Dick was also a member of the Sacred Heart Church and the VFW in Atchison.
Dick is survived by six children, Rob Fitzgerald (Kris), of Lawrence, Kansas, Richard Christensen (Robin), of Cave Creek, Arizona, Randy Fitzgerald, of Lawrence, Betty Hutson, of Henderson,, Bobbi Davis, of Henderson and Rodney Christensen of Shawnee, Kansas. He also had four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Edith and sister, LaDonna Stafford. As published in the Atchison Globe.
