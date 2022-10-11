Christensen, Edith M. 1939-2022

Edith Marie Christensen (Edie Kersten), of Atchison, Kansas, passed away peacefully early Oct. 9, 2022. Edith was born March 14, 1939, in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Edie is survived by her beloved husband of over 50 years, Richard Christensen, five children: Rob Fitzgerald, Randy Fitzgerald, Betty Christensen Hutson, Bobbi Christensen Davis, Rodney Christensen; and one brother, George Kersten.
She was preceded in death by brother, Kenneth Kersten. Also, four nieces, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren
Edie was an energetic, positive woman with a joy for life. Lover of music and dancing, and Jayhawk Basketball! Edie kept her home open to her many friends, family, and numerous young people over the years. The place was always bustling with games and conversation, she was in her element. Her friendships extend through the generations. Edie was also fierce alumni of the Immaculata High School. Many of her lifelong friendships were wrapped up in support of their alma mater and it various causes. Edie was a lifelong member of the Catholic Church. Mainly attending St Joseph Parish, Leavenworth, and Sacred Heart Parish, Atchison.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Davis Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. As published in the Atchison Globe.
