HURON, Kan. Norma Elaine Chatman, 97, Huron, died early Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Huron, Kansas.
Funeral services will be AT 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Seth Montgomery officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
Visitation with the family will be 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, at the funeral home.
Norma was born Feb. 28, 1922 in Circleville, Kansas the daughter of Russel and Edith (Brown) Slimmer. She graduated from Circleville High School and attended a business school in Topeka, Kansas for two years.
Norma worked at the Atchison Library assisting in the childrens library for many years. She formerly served as a waitress for many years and served as a secretary during WW II in Washington, DC.
She enjoyed gardening and especially spending time with her family and her grandchildren and was a history buff.
Survivors include: a daughter, Paula A. Clem, Huron; a son, Carl P. Bud Chatman, Jr., Atchison; a sister, Barbara Slimmer, Holton, Kansas; thirteen grandchildren; thirty- seven great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by: daughters, Jane Torrez and Marty Eileen Chatman; sons, Daniel Chatman and Roger Chatman; brothers, Lawrence, Mac, and Gordon Slimmer. As published in the Atchison Globe.
