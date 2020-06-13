Richard A. Chapman, Sr., 73 of Atchison, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the Atchison Senior Village.
Richard was born May 4, 1947, in Atchison, the son of Wiley J. and Donna (Jackson) Chapman.
He had worked at Midwest Grain Products, for several years.
Richard loved being outdoors, wood working and macrame;.
Survivors include: his children: Ranee (David) Linck, Atchison, Sharon (Wes) Jahnke, Atchison, Richard (Barbara) Chapman, Jr., Lancaster, Kansas, Towanda (Matt) Ernzen, Atchison; two brothers, Bill (Rhonda) Chapman Coffeyville, Kansas, Don Chapman, Atchison; a sister, Ruth Jamvold; 10 grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, with three on the way.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, a sister, Marian Chapman; and a grandson, Russell Miller, Jr.
Richard has been cremated, under the direction of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home and no memorial services have been planned.
Memorials are suggested to final expenses and may be sent to the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at: www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
