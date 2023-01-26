HUNTSVILLE, Texas John Chapman, 69, of Huntsville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Jan. 10, 2023.
He was born on Feb. 25, 1953, in Herington, Kansas, to Catherine Chapman and the late Jack Chapman. John spent most of his childhood in Atchison and graduated from Maur Hill in 1971.
While living in Atchison, John worked various positions at Atchison Castings. Looking for a change in career paths, John went on to manage the Sonic Drive-In of Atchison. When John moved to Texas, he began working at the Fort Hood Army Base where he retired in 2021.
John always had a passion for homebuilding and construction. After designing and constructing multiple homes, his most recent plans envisioned a single-family residence tree house. John was also a true outdoorsman, an avid hunter, an excellent fisherman and a boating fanatic. He loved being on the water whenever he could utilizing all the new GPS and sonar technologies to study, track and catch fish. He had also recently taken up golf and played almost every day at a course near his home in Livingston, Texas.
It was rare to see John without his dogs. Whether it was a walk, golf cart ride, or traveling, John always had one or more of his dogs with him. He loved them and they loved him, which was evident from their eyes always watching his every move.
John is survived by: his mother, Catherine Atchison; his sister, Cindy (Michael) Atchison; two sons, Ben (Valissa) Atchison and John (Averie) Fairway, Kansas; five grandchildren: Ethan, Emma, Jack, Miller and Reese; three nephews, great-nephews and nieces.
John will be deeply missed by his family and friends, but he will never be forgotten. His family will be holding a private service to honor his life.
Memorial contributions can be made in John Chapmans name to the Humane Society of Atchison. As published in the Atchison Globe.
