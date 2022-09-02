Chapin, Warren R. 1936-2022

MOORE, Okla. Warren Rex Skip Chapin of Moore, passed away from this life on Aug. 30, 2022, at the age of 85.
Warren was born in Atchison on Nov. 12, 1936, the son of Loren Dennis Chapin and Viola Beatrice (Willis) Chapin.
As a young man, Warren heard his countrys call and enlisted in the United States Air Force, proudly and honorably serving his country. His love of planes and flying stayed with him throughout his life, as well as his appreciation for fine weaponry.
Warren enjoyed many hobbies and liked collecting guns, drag racing, repairing and restoring old cars, beekeeping and working outside in his garden. More than anything, he enjoyed time spent with those he cared about the most. Warren will be dearly missed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Viola Chapin, and three siblings: Loren L. Chapin, Dorothy Gillis and Jean Burchant.
Warren is survived by: his loving wife, Iona Chapin; two children: son, Dwight Chapin and his wife, Shelia, and daughter, Sheilah Adams and her husband, Kingsley; his grandchildren: Krystal Church and her husband, Jordan, Chelsea Adkins and her husband, Justin, Colton Shaub and his wife, Riley, Kelby Adams and Kenna Adams; two great-grandchildren, Winter Church and Hannah Adkins; along with one sister, Carolyn Ellingsen; and a host of other extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. 8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the John M. Ireland & Son Funeral Home, 120 S. Broadway Ave. in Moore, Oklahoma.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the John M. Ireland Funeral Home & Chapel in Moore, with interment following at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Oklahoma City. As published in the Atchison Globe.
