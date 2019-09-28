William L. Chambers
ATCHISON, Kan. William L. Chambers, 74, Atchison, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at the Atchison Hospital.
William was born on Feb. 28, 1945, in Atchison, the son of Everett and Marie (Kasten) Chambers.
He attended White Clay Elementary School, Lancaster and graduated from Atchison County Community High School, in 1963.
While at ACCHS, William participated in football, basketball and track all four years.
He then went on to earn his masters degree from Emporia State.
He and Lois K. Wagner, were united in marriage, at St. Patricks Church.
Mrs. Chambers preceded him in death, on Nov. 8, 1995.
William served in Kansas City as a teacher, until his retirement. After he retired from education, William owned a carpet cleaning service as a way to help pass time.
Prior to teaching, William managed a body shop and even spent a few years working on a harvest crew. He enjoyed carpentry and performing many different small jobs.
He served in the United States Army Guard, and was activated during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include: two sons, Jason and Ryan Chambers, Kansas City; two sisters, Shirley Congrove, Kansas City, Missouri, and Katie (Dave) Clem, Lancaster, Kansas; and two sisters-in-law, Beverly Chambers and Julia Chambers.
He is preceded in death by: son, Troy Chambers; two brothers, Norman Chambers and Jim Chambers; and his parents.
A private family graveside will be held at a later date, at St. Patricks Cemetery.
Final care has been entrusted to: Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
