Chalfant, Anita G. 1953-2021

Anita Gail Chalfant passed on Jan. 10, 2021, at the age of 67 in her home surrounded by family. Full of life and love, Anita cherished family, friends, and community. Through these relationships, her legacy and memories will be carried on in the hearts of many.
Anita was born on Sept. 12, 1953, in Atchison, Kansas. She grew up on a farm with four sisters and one brother. As a sophomore at Atchison County Community High School, Anita met her high school sweetheart, Wayne. She graduated in 1971 and shortly after, on Aug. 13, 1972, she and Wayne married and began their family.
Wayne and Anita enjoyed traveling and visiting their grandchildren frequently. Anita had a passion for holidays, celebrations, and shopping with family.
Anita worked hard her entire life and was most recently employed as a paraprofessional at Horton Elementary School for over 25 years before her retirement. After retirement, Anitas primary profession was spoiling her grandchildren. Wayne and Anita were members of the Everest Christian Church, where they attended regularly.
Her brevity, humor, and unwavering passion are what fueled Anitas bright personality. Anita was never slow to share her opinion, and never missed a daily video chat with her children and eight grandchildren.
Anita is survived by Wayne, of the home; their children, Jeremy W. Chalfant, of Wichita, Kansas, Bryan A. Chalfant (Somer) of Lawrence, Kansas, and Lindsay G. Baker (Jeffrey) of Topeka, Kansas; grandchildren, Ayden Chalfant, Noah Chalfant, Sylas Chalfant, Corbyn Chalfant, Jude Chalfant, Abigail Baker, Ezekyiel Chalfant, and Avery Baker; siblings, Virginia (Sherry) Gross of Bethany, Oklhoma, Judy (Dennis) Bodenhausen of Lancaster, Kanas, Karen (Robert) Neill of Cummings, Kansas, Sharon Dede (Steve) Caplinger of Effingham, Kansas, and Allan (Diana) Hundley of Atchison.
Anita was preceded in death by her parents, Beryl and Virginia Hundley.
A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Ryan VanPeursem offictiating.
In lieu of flowers, Anita has requested that memorials are bequest to NEK Multi-County Home Health & Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort for the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
