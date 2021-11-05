Cawthorn, Amelia A. 1923-2021

Amelia Ann Cawthorn, 97, of Atchison, died on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Amberwell, Hiawatha, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.
Amelia was born on Nov. 30, 1923, in Atchison, the daughter of William E. and Anna P. (Braun) Gerhardt.
She graduated from Atchison High School in 1941, and attended Atchison Business College.
Amelia worked as a secretary for Blish-Mize Company for over 47 years, retiring in 1988.
She was an active member of the Trinity Lutheran Church serving as past president of the Altar Guild, member of the Properties Committee, Rebekah Circle, LWML, sang in the choir, was a Kennedy Caller and was manager of the churchs bookstore.
She enjoyed yard work and being outside, hand work, making hand towels for baptisms, was Treasurer for Sunday School and a member of Pastors Adult Bible Class.
She was married to Sherman A. Duke Cawthorn on Aug. 24, 1963, at Trinity Lutheran Church. Mr. Cawthorn preceded her in death on Jan. 9, 2001.
Survivors include: her caregiver, Terry Mills, Atchison; a stepdaughter, Phyllis West, Topeka, Kansas; step granddaughter, Robyn West; and a cousin, Lois Vowels, Atchison.
Her parents; husband, Duke; and a sister, Anna Louise Gerhardt preceded her in death.
Burial will follow in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Atchison. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service, at the church.
The Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, 800 Kansas Ave, Atchison, is handling the arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church Building & Grounds or the Trinity Lutheran School Grant Fund and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences and remembrances may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
