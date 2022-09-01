Cave, Linda K. 1945-2022

Linda Kaye Cave, 77, of Atchison, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, at Providence Select Specialty Hospital, Kansas City, Kansas.
Linda was born March 1, 1945, in St. Joseph, Missouri, the daughter of Wayne and Katherine (Pyles) Vowels.
She graduated from Atchison High School.
Linda worked in customer service for Blish-Mize Hardware Distribution for 34 years. She attended Faith Bible Fellowship Church and was a member of the Early Bird Bowling League and The Girls Card Group.
Linda loved taking care of her family, especially her grandkids and great grandkids. She enjoyed traveling, flowers and cooking.
Linda married James Cave on Dec. 24, 1962, in Topeka, Kansas, he survives of the home.
Additional survivors include: two sons, Daniel Cave, Atchison, Jim Cave, St. Joseph; daughter, Lisa Davis, Elwood, Kansas; a brother, Earl Johnson; three sisters: Donna Ellis, St. Joseph, Ellen Noll, Burleson, Texas, Deanna Jo Alatta, St. Joseph; 12 grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.
She was preceded by: her parents; a son, Sean Cave; a daughter, Connie Jo Cave; and a brother, Eddie Vowels.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Faith Bible Fellowship, with Pastor Stephen Lucas officiating.
Burial will follow at Sugar Creek Cemetery, Rushville, Missouri.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to Faith Bible Fellowship Church or Sugar Creek Cemetery or American Cancer Society and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
