Cave, Jerry N. 1943-2023

NAPLES, Fla. If love and laughter are the markers of a good life, Jerry Caves life was a resounding success.
Born in 1943 to Clarence and Mildred Cave, Jerry grew up in Atchison, with his three older brothers, Jack, Joe and Jim. He was the quintessential 1950s kid with a penchant for great music, classic cars and good times that became part of his life forever. Hed tell you that some of his best childhood memories were of fishing at Aunt Ruths farm or driving the 1948 Chevy Deluxe he bought when he was just 13.
Jerry was a self-starter who worked incredibly hard to achieve success and provide for his family. He attended Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas. His strong work ethic and ambition led to a successful 25 year career with Masland Corporation. In 1996, he joined Lear Corporation in Michigan, where he retired as Vice President of Product Purchasing for North and South America in 2004. During his retirement in Naples, Florida, Jerry enjoyed golfing, charter fishing and volunteering for conservancy efforts. He passed away peacefully in Naples on Aug. 15, 2023.
Admired by so many for his generosity and charisma, Jerry touched hearts far and wide. He loved family, holidays and a good game of gin rummy. He was a pilot, a part-time palm reader and a great storyteller that many were blessed to know.
Jerry will be forever missed by his best friend and devoted wife of 37 years, Lisa, the love of his life. Her smile was his light and his inspiration. Together they enjoyed sunsets in Molokai, explored the beaches of Tahiti and danced under Sanremo skies.
To his children, Angela, Anthony and Susan (Swantek), Stacy and Jason, he leaves a legacy of love and a passion for living. You were our confidant, teacher and friend. You taught us how to play pinball, ride dirt bikes, and most importantly, to care about each other. Thank you for making everything a wonderful adventure.
To his granddaughters, Abigail and Camille, he imparted his love of family, his humor and his courage. Your Pop will always be by your side.
Jerry was a man who never gave up and who always strived to do better and give more. Throughout his life, he inspired so many with his wisdom and insight.
So the next time a Fats Domino song plays or the day ends in a beautiful sunset, raise a glass and make someone smile. Heres to you, Jerry Cave.
A celebration of life will be planned for Jerry.
Donations can be made to the Conservancy of Southwest Florida.
No arrangements have been made at this time. As published in the Atchison Globe.
