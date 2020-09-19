Patrick D. Cavanaugh, 56, Atchison, Kansas, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at the Atchison Hospital.
Mass of Christian burial was Sept. 17, 2020. Interment followed in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Benedict Parish or Maur Hill-Mount Academy and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom care has been entrusted.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Patrick was born Feb. 28, 1964, in Atchison, Kansas the son of Michael D. and Shirley A. Vogt Cavanaugh. He attended Atchison Catholic Elementary School graduating from Maur Hill Prep School in 1982. He attended and graduated from Emporia State College.
Patrick was employed as a manager with Subway, he served as a teacher, he worked at Jostens in the yearbook department and most recently at Prairie Band Casino as a cook.
He was a member of St. Benedict Parish. He enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, playing the lottery, watching TV, the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs and especially his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include his mother, Shirley Cavanaugh, Atchison; two brothers, Kevin Cavanaugh, Atchison, Tim (Elizabeth) Cavanaugh, Brooklyn Park, Minnesotta; and two sisters, Lori Cavanaugh-Thibaudeau, Overland Park, Kansas, Amy (Charles) Belveal, Nortonville, Kansas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Michael D. Cavanaugh. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.