DERBY, Kan. Kathryn Ann Carter, 91, of Derby, passed away peacefully Tuesday morning Sept. 3, 2019 at a Wichita hospital with her daughter at her side.
Kathryn was born March 20, 1928 the daughter of Robert and Mamie (Meers) Cummings on the family farm northeast of Troy, Kansas.
She graduated from Troy High School in 1946. Kathryn graduated from Highland Community College and Missouri Western State University.
Kathryn married her high school sweetheart, Vernon Carter on Feb. 3, 1950 at the Community of Christ (RLDS) in Fanning, Kansas. They enjoyed 69 years and 7 months together.
She was a devoted wife and mother. Kathryns highest calling and pride was in her daughter, Mary Kathryn. She shared her pride of Irish heritage and was a loyal friend. She was a member of Community of Christ and a strong follower of Our Lord.
Kathryn began her teaching career in a one room school in Doniphan County and worked later teaching at Bert A. Nash Correctional School for Youth in Atchison, Kansas. As a teacher, she shared with her students her love of poetry and her love for her Country. Kathryn was a lifetime member of the Kansas National Education Association. Also she was a long time patron of the Sigma Alpha Iota Womens Fraternity where her daughter is a charter member at Missouri Western State University.
Kathryn was preceded in death by: her father; mother; and her sister -in-law, Rosetta Cummings.
Her survivors include: Vernon her husband; daughter, Mary Kathryn (Michael) Clarady; all of Derby, Kansas; her brother Lyle Cummings; niece, Marla Kay Cummings; and nephew, Robert (Bob) Cummings, all of Troy, Kansas; great-nephews, Shane (Heather) Peden, of Wichita, Kansas, Clint Peden of Troy, Kansas, and Brady (Mikalla) Cummings of Los Angeles, California; great-niece, Blair (Brandon) Geiger of Highland, Kansas; great-great nieces and nephew, Taylor, Bennett and Brittie.
Kathryns family friends Christine (Wayne) Determann; John (Sarah) Clarady (Lucas, Aaron, Wyatt); Daniel (Kim) Clarady (Lily) brought her great joy.
A celebration of Kathryns life will be held Saturday Sept. 7, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at the Community of Christ in Fanning.
Burial will follow at Mt Olive Cemetery in Troy. Family invites friends to lunch and fellowship at the Community of Christ in Fanning following graveside.
The family will receive friends Friday Sept. 6, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Community of Christ in Fanning.
Memorials in lieu of flowers, the family requests either the Ormas Orphans (African orphans ministry through Fanning Community of Christ) or the Troy ambulance fund.
Arrangements are through Harman Rohde Funeral Home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.