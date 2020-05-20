GLADSTONE, Mo. Donald Raymond Carter, 84, died peacefully with his children and grandchildren at his side on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Gladstone.
Don was born Nov. 15, 1935, the son of Audrey Raymond and Lena Jean Carter in Atchison. Don graduated from Atchison High School, Class of 1954 and Nebraska Wesleyan University, Class of 1958. Don was an avid bird hunter and fisherman. He was a flight instructor for 40 years, teaching and graduating over 700 students.
Don was proceeded in death by: his parents, Audrey Raymond and Lena Jean Carter; two brothers, Paul David Carter and Charles Michael Carter.
Don is survived by: one son, Donnie Carter Edwards; Two Daughters, Leslie Jean (Steve) McIntire and Kylee Sue (Andy) Phelps; seven grandchildren, Shane (Hayley), Sydney, Preston, Carter, Caroline, Georgia, and Jonah, 3 Great Grandchildren, Lillianna Grace, Silas Donald and Cooper Amedeo and one sister, Gloria (Corky) Jackson.
The body has been cremated. No services will be held, however, a private family burial will be held at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery, Atchison.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
