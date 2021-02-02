Carte, Ellen C. 1938-2021

ROSEVILLE, Calif. Ellen Claudeen (Smith) Carte, 82, passed away on Jan. 6, 2021, at Roseville, California. Ellen was born June 6, 1938, to Marvin and Lillian Smith.
She is survived by children Michelle Mooney, Sacramento, California, and Robert Williams, Auburn, California; brothers, Logan (Donna) Lincoln, California, Mark, (Sherry) Kansas City, Kansa.
Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, John, Austin Jay, and sister Mae Gorrell.
As published in the Atchison Globe.
